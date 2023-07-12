No ruling at hearing to move deadly crash case to juvenile court

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay teen will likely not know until late September if her case gets moved to juvenile court.

16-year-old Sienna Pecore has been the focus of a “reverse waiver” hearing for the past two days.

Investigators say she was driving over 100 miles per hour on mason street last fall, causing a crash that killed one of her passengers. Pecore was charged as an adult with five felonies, including reckless homicide and hit and run, involving death.

Her defense is now trying to get her case moved to juvenile court. After two days of testimony the defense and prosecution will now be submitting their summary arguments in writing.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.