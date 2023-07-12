No ruling at hearing to move deadly crash case to juvenile court

A Green Bay teen will likely not know until late September if her case gets moved to juvenile court.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay teen will likely not know until late September if her case gets moved to juvenile court.

16-year-old Sienna Pecore has been the focus of a “reverse waiver” hearing for the past two days.

Investigators say she was driving over 100 miles per hour on mason street last fall, causing a crash that killed one of her passengers. Pecore was charged as an adult with five felonies, including reckless homicide and hit and run, involving death.

Her defense is now trying to get her case moved to juvenile court. After two days of testimony the defense and prosecution will now be submitting their summary arguments in writing.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaukauna Police has issued an advisory for the public to avoid a downtown area of the city.
Standoff in Kaukauna comes to an end after more than 5 hours
Sarah Thomsen finds new hope in long recovery from concussion
Sarah Thomsen finds new hope in long recovery from concussion
Picture of a wildfire burning between Coloma and Wautoma. Monday, July 10, 2023.
Eight firefighters treated for heat, smoke exposure fighting Waushara County fire
Mile of Music returns to downtown Appleton in less than a month, but a popular venue won't be...
Popular venue pulls out of Mile of Music
Wisconsin boy killed in sawmill accident was doing work allowed by state law, records suggest

Latest News

Sarah Thomsen finds new hope in long recovery from concussion
Sarah Thomsen finds new hope in long recovery from concussion
Sarah Thomsen finds new hope in long recovery from concussion
On June 29, 16-year-old Michael Schuls was working at Florence Hardwoods when a tragic accident...
Father remembers teen killed in Florence County mill accident
On June 29, 16-year-old Michael Schuls was working at Florence Hardwoods when a tragic accident...
Father remembers teen son killed in Florence County mill accident