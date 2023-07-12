Lamers bus lines hiring school bus drivers at all locations

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re looking for a part-time job and want to be more involved in the community Lamers Bus Lines could be a perfect match. The company is hiring school bus drivers and offers flexible hours.

In preparation for the upcoming school year, Lamers Bus Lines is facing a shortage of bus drivers.

“We we’re impacted by COVID and the number of employees,” said Alex Eisch, Lamers Bus Lines Fox Cities Terminal Manager.

Lamers is looking for part-time drivers and applicants can choose from morning, afternoon and midday shifts as well as apply to a district near their home.

“You can definitely request certain districts and we try our best to be flexible too and make sure that stuff happens,” said Eisch.

“I’m new to retirement and I’m looking for a part time job that’s something I can do to help fill in the hours that I have available,” said Douglas Knutson, school bus driver applicant.

If you’re interested in applying at Lamers, all you need going in is your regular class D license that you need to drive your personal car. You’ll go through training, which Lamers does pay for and then you’ll end up with your class B and C license.

“They should be a bus driver not only to help the community, but it’s a really fun job. You get to interact with the kids, you get to see them grow up,” said Alex Eisch.

Many people remember their bus drivers long after graduation, so it’s a chance to make a positive impact on young lives.

“Yes, I hope to have an impact on the kids that I drive, I had a school bus driver that made a big impact on me and I think that’s an opportunity to reach out to the kids and just be a nice, friendly, good guy,” said Knutson.

“For some kids too, the bus driver is the first smile they see in the morning and the last smile they see before they go home so that could kind of lead their mood the rest of the day,” said Eisch.

For extra hours, drivers can take shifts driving students to events, like games and tournaments.

“I really like driving sports teams to their games and have the opportunity to watch them play and I think it’s a good thing,” said Knutson.

“You can watch your kids play their game and drive them home after the game, you know because you’re going to do that in a car anyway, so why not do it in a bus and bring their whole team,” said Eisch.

Hourly wages start at 20 an hour and up, with the opportunity to earn up to $2,400 in bonuses over the school year for safe driving and attendance.

