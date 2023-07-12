Holmgren, Sharpe semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mike Holmgren after winning Super Bowl XXXI in 1997.
Mike Holmgren after winning Super Bowl XXXI in 1997.(WEAU)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Packers head coach Mike Holmgren and wide receiver Sterling Sharpe are among the 60 semifinalists for the senior, coach/contributor category to be inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Holmgren led the Packers to a Super Bowl title in 1996 and another appearance a year later. He spent 26 years as a head coach in the NFL and posted a record of 174-122 between his time with Green Bay and Seattle.

Holmgren has been a finalist each of the last two years.

Sharpe played his entire seven year career with the Packers before it was cut short by an injury. He was named a first-team All-Pro three times and finished with 8,134 yards and 65 touchdowns. The 18 scores in his final season are still third most in NFL history.

Former Packers defensive back/halfback Cecil Isbell is also a semifinalist in the senior category. a member of the all 1930′s team, Isbell was named to four Pro Bowls during his five year career in Green Bay.

Other Green Bay connections are wide receiver Mark Clayton and defensive lineman Steve McMichael, who spent the final years of their careers in Green Bay.

Committees for the senior and coach/contributor categories will vote to cut the field down to 12 finalists. The finalists in the coach/contributor committee willbe announced on July 27th.

