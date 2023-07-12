Greenville gas leak blamed on illegal digging

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Greenville Fire Department says a gas leak Tuesday evening appears to be the work of a contractor who was digging illegally.

The gas leak was in the area of Wilmington Ln. and Bonaventure Terrace. Several neighboring homes were evacuated.

A fire department posted on Facebook that it appears a contractor struck the gas main and left. “We are working to identify the responsible party.” The post shows a home under construction.

The gas was shut off and neighbors were allowed to return home at about 7 p.m.

