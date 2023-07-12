Greenville gas leak blamed on illegal digging

Fire truck (FILE)
Fire truck (FILE)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Greenville Fire Department says a gas leak Tuesday evening appears to be the work of a contractor who was digging illegally.

The gas leak was in the area of Wilmington Ln. and Bonaventure Terrace. Several neighboring homes were evacuated.

A fire department posted on Facebook that it appears a contractor struck the gas main and left. “We are working to identify the responsible party.” The post shows a home under construction.

The gas was shut off and neighbors were allowed to return home at about 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of a wildfire burning between Coloma and Wautoma. Monday, July 10, 2023.
Eight firefighters treated for heat, smoke exposure fighting Waushara County fire
Kaukauna Police has issued an advisory for the public to avoid a downtown area of the city.
Standoff in Kaukauna comes to an end after more than 5 hours
New details are coming out about a child who fell into a bonfire in Fond du Lac.
One-year-old recovering from burns after falling into bonfire
Mile of Music returns to downtown Appleton in less than a month, but a popular venue won't be...
Popular venue pulls out of Mile of Music
Grand Chute Town Supervisor Ron Wolff
Grand Chute supervisor accused of getting town contract for his landscaping business

Latest News

Sarah Thomsen talks about her progress recovering from crash injuries and how new prismatic...
Sarah Thomsen talks about new development in recovery: “A whole new world”
Sarah Thomsen talks about her progress recovering from crash injuries and how new prismatic...
Sarah Thomsen updates her recovery from crash injuries
Sienna Pecore in court. Jan. 12, 2023
Teen accused in fatal Green Bay crash has hearing to move case to juvenile court
Teen accused in fatal Green Bay crash has hearing to move case to juvenile court