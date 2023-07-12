Father remembers teen killed in Florence County mill accident

FLORENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - He was a loving young man who loved fishing, the outdoors, his dog and playing football - that’s how the father of Michael Schuls described his son who died two days after an accident on the job at Florence Hardwoods on June 29.

“I’m telling you if you could’ve met this young man his heart was so pure - wouldn’t hurt nobody, didn’t do nothing wrong,” Jim Schuls said.

On June 29, 16-year-old Michael Schuls was working at Florence Hardwoods when a tragic accident happened. He was on the job trying to unjam a wood stacking machine at the sawmill when he became trapped.

His dad also worked there. He says he was on site that day.

“I work at the same company where none of us would ever put our children in that position if we knew,” said Jim. “They’re broken hearted as well, as I am I grew up in this community, I worked in this company for 6 years. They’ve done great things for me I’m not faulting anybody.”

Schuls says the death has rocked the small town of Florence - a town where the family is well known

“All my boys are true sons of Florence as am I,” said Jim.

In a tribute here a sign reads Michael’s favorite saying: life is too short - do it anyway. By the looks of a memorial on Central Avenue, Michael was a young man who was truly loved. Another sign reads fly high Mikey you will never be forgotten

“I can’t even put a word on it he’s touched more people than I can every imagine,” said Jim.

Now wearing a shirt that says hashtag Mikey strong and a bracelet with the same words, he explains how Michael’s legacy will live on. Michael was an organ donor - giving life and hope to several families including his own mother.

“Lucky enough, his mom was the perfect match for his liver, and 7 or 8 other families received life,” said Jim. “He delivered the miracle we prayed for 7 other families including his mother that’s what’s keeping me going.”

There’s also a scholarship in the works in Michael’s memory.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family. So far, it’s raised over $22,000.

