DNR: Pallet Fire burns 733 acres, now 100% contained but still burning

COLOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Pallet Fire burning near Coloma is now 100% contained. The DNR’s official total count of acres burned is now 733.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources confirmed Tuesday the fire, which broke out Monday, was caused by debris burning from several days prior. The fire started near Cumberland Road and spread northeast above State Road 21.

DNR officials report three homes and seventeen secondary structures, like sheds or outhouses, were destroyed.

The DNR says gusty winds and drought conditions also made it difficult to put out.

A bank account has been set up at the National Exchange Bank in Coloma to accept donations to help those impacted by the Pallet Fire.

Cash and check donations can be donated by referencing the “Coloma Pallet Fire Donation Fund” by mail at National Exchange Bank P.O. Box 709 Coloma, WI 54930 or in-person at 209 North Front Street Coloma, WI 54930. Checks should be made out to the “Village of Coloma.”

Gift card donations will be accepted by the Village of Coloma at P.O. Box 353 Coloma, WI 54930 Attn: “Coloma Pallet Fire Donation Fund” or in-person at the Village Office (M-F 8:00-4:00).

