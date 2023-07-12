DAILY RAIN CHANCES BEGINNING WEDNESDAY

Skies will turn cloudy tonight and spotty light rain is possible, manily NORTH of Green Bay. Any rain likely won’t add up to more than 0.10″. We’ll be dry by sunrise with temperatures in the lower 50s NORTH and upper 50s/lower 60s elsewhere. Another weathermaker will bring us a chance of showers from the mid-mornign into the early-afternoon, mainly SOUTH of Green Bay. Some spots south of Highway 10 COULD get a quarter to half an inch of rain. Areas farther north may not see much at all.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s can be expected Wednesday afternoon, which is below the average of 81°. We should be dry into the evening, but a round of spotty storms should move into eastern Wisconsin after 7 p.m. Beyond Wednesday, daily afternoon rain and storm chances can be expected... generally around a 1 in 3 chance for rain on any day in particular. So the next few days don’t look like washouts, but there will likely be rain or storms somewhere around here each day on a scattered basis. Rainfall coverage (and amounts) will vary significantly in this pattern.

Temperatures should warm back into the 80s for the end of the week and weekend with a little more humidity. Highs will be in the mid 80s Friday and Saturday and then cool back into the lower 80s to begin next week. Sunday looks to be our final day with pop up storms... we’ll turn dry for Monday and Tuesday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SE 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: N 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Spotty showers, especially NORTH. LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Morning showers... mainly SOUTH. Spotty evening storms. Cooler. HIGH: 73 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer and more humid. Pop-up afternoon storms possible. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. humid and breezy. Pop-up afternoon storms possible. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and still humid. A pop-up storm possible. HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, but not as humid. Scattered storms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and seasonably warm. HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 81

