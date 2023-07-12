Criminal case against Green Bay Police officer moves closer to trial

Green Bay Police Officer Matthew Knutson appears in Brown County court on charges that he hit a suspect with his squad car (file photo from May 2023)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay police officer facing criminal charges has been bound over for trial. A court commissioner in Brown County found probable cause against Matthew Knutson.

The 13-year veteran of the department is charged with misconduct in public office and negligent operation of a vehicle for allegedly using his squad car to knock down a man running from police in 2021.

Knutson’s defense filed a motion to dismiss the charges. That attempt was denied Wednesday after testimony from an investigator from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Knutson’s arraignment was scheduled for August 21.

