Coloma residents react to Pallet Fire; creating a plan moving forward

COLOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the public who were affected by the Pallet Fire in Coloma joined the Wisconsin DNR to learn more about what caused this more than 800-acre wildfire.

Some people concerned about Wisconsin’s burn laws and from the weather Monday why there wasn’t an alert put out to not burn anything.

Tuesday night, a handful of people joining the second of two meetings the DNR hosted alongside the Coloma Fire Department regarding an update around the fire and to answer questions about the next steps.

As we first alerted you Tuesday morning, the cause of the fire was debris burning that wasn’t extinguished completely several days prior, and reignited. During Tuesday night’s meeting, some people were concerned about Wisconsin’s burn laws and why a burn ban was not in effect.

Officials with the DNR stated that during non-burn ban months, a burn ban can only go into effect if the governor gives that approval like he did earlier this year during the extreme heat wave.

Wendy Moll has lived in Coloma for 17 years with her husband and children. On Monday, Wendy received a phone call from a friend who’s a firefighter telling her she would have to evacuate her home because the wildfire was heading towards her home.

She said since she’s lived here, she’s never had to worry about wildfires and didn’t have a plan of action, and she’s learned something from this experience.

“We learned from this meeting that there’s things we can do to protect our property, so I think I’m going to take the initiative and get that information,” said Moll. “I’m going to put that to use in my house. I’m going to Google ‘what to pack to leave for an evacuation?’ because that was a first. We kind of seem to understand tornadoes but the fire thing that’s all brand new.”

Moll said she is overwhelmed at how the community came together to help those who were affected by the wildfire and thankful to the firefighters who risked their lives to save other people’s homes.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.