The Cannery Market reopens as a test kitchen

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The ribbon is cut in downtown Green Bay the culmination of nearly two years of work transforming The Cannery Market into a food incubator and test kitchen.

The Greater Green Bay Chamber has partnered with proof, a company dedicated to helping food and beverage entrepreneurs build stronger, and more sustainable businesses.

The market carries six businesses that all carry different food varieties, ranging from Jamaican food to Colombian food, to pizza, and even to cheesecake.

The entrepreneurs will be coached and mentored weekly by experts of the industry to help them grow their business and reach their culinary goals.

“We’ve had other restaurants in smaller places, so being able to get a bigger clientele, being able to get more seats, being able to get more fancier with things, I’m really excited to see the full work. Again, it’s also an open kitchen so to be able to see the customers that you’re serving helps the heart and smile,” said Gio San Vicente, Owner of the Honey & Cream Café.

The Cannery will keep the six culinary businesses for 18-to-24 months, preparing those small business owners for their next path.

