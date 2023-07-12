Bat tests positive for rabies in Shawano County

Bat (FILE)
Bat (FILE)(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - The Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department reports that a bat in Shawano County has tested positive for the rabies virus. This is the first confirmed case of rabies in a bat in Shawano County this year.

Rabies is transmitted from infected mammals to humans, typically via a bite, and is invariably fatal once symptoms appear.

Rabies is contracted by exposure to a rabid animal. The exposure is nearly always through a bite, but rabies can be transmitted if a rabid animal scratches a person or it is saliva is exposed to broken skin.

If a person has had any physical contact with a bat and the possibility of a bite or scratch cannot be ruled out, rabies preventive treatment may be necessary. Early symptoms of rabies may include irritability, headache, fever, double vision, and itching or pain at the exposure site.

The disease eventually progresses to spasms of the throat and the muscles used for breathing, convulsions, delirium, paralysis, and death. It is important to note that by the time any symptoms may appear, rabies cannot be successfully treated.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaukauna Police has issued an advisory for the public to avoid a downtown area of the city.
Standoff in Kaukauna comes to an end after more than 5 hours
Picture of a wildfire burning between Coloma and Wautoma. Monday, July 10, 2023.
Eight firefighters treated for heat, smoke exposure fighting Waushara County fire
Sarah Thomsen talks about her progress recovering from crash injuries and how new prismatic...
Sarah Thomsen talks about new development in recovery: “A whole new world”
Mile of Music returns to downtown Appleton in less than a month, but a popular venue won't be...
Popular venue pulls out of Mile of Music
New details are coming out about a child who fell into a bonfire in Fond du Lac.
One-year-old recovering from burns after falling into bonfire

Latest News

Green Bay Police Officer Matthew Knutson appears in Brown County court on charges that he hit a...
Criminal case against Green Bay Police officer moves closer to trial
Tickets for Polar Express Train Ride at National Railroad Museum to go on sale Juy 25
Sarah Thomsen talks about her progress recovering from crash injuries and how new prismatic...
Sarah Thomsen talks about new development in recovery: “A whole new world”
Fire truck (FILE)
Greenville gas leak blamed on illegal digging