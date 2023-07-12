3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: James Webb space telescope

It’s been one year since the James Webb space telescope became operational.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been one year since the James Webb space telescope became operational.

According to the Associated Press, the Webb Space Telescope is marking one year of cosmic photographs with one of its best yet: the dramatic close-up of dozens of stars at the moment of birth.

NASA unveiled the latest snapshot Wednesday, revealing 50 baby stars in a cloud complex 390 light-years away. A light-year is nearly 6 trillion miles (9.7 trillion kilometers).

The region is relatively small and quiet yet full of illuminated gases, jets of hydrogen and even dense cocoons of dust with the delicate beginnings of even more stars.

All of the young stars appear to be no bigger than our sun. Scientists said the breathtaking shot provides the best clarity yet of this brief phase of a star’s life.

Additionally, the Northern Lights have been hyped for days, as it turns out they may be a no-show (again). Brad explains in the video above.

