Waukesha Christmas parade attacker makes plea deal on firearms charge

Darrell Brooks speaks before his sentencing for the Waukesha Christmas parade deaths (file image)
Darrell Brooks speaks before his sentencing for the Waukesha Christmas parade deaths (file image)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The man who killed six people in the Waukesha Christmas parade rampage was back in court to settle another case.

Darrell Brooks appeared in Milwaukee County court via videoconference from the Dodge County prison where he’s serving six life sentences for the parade attack.

He pleaded guilty Monday to carrying a firearm as a convicted felon, which is from 2020 when prosecutors charged him with shooting his nephew.

“It was a stupid mistake, definitely something that I knew better to be doing, and I’m just ready to move forward now,” Brooks said.

Judge David Feiss sentenced Brooks to two years in prison but acknowledged it’s just a formality given his multiple life sentences. “There’s nothing I am going to do that’s going to materially impact your situation,” said Feiss.

Brooks will be in court again next week for another case in which he’s accused of running over the mother of his child.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's unclear what led up to the crash.
3 people dead after fiery crash on Highway 21
Picture of a wildfire burning between Coloma and Wautoma. Monday, July 10, 2023.
Waushara County wildfire nearly contained; estimate lowered to 400 acres
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather...
STRONG STORMS IN THE NORTHWOODS THIS EVENING
Fatal Crash generic
Victims of I-39 crash in Waushara County identified
22-year-old Harley Corwin had previously been reported missing to Escanaba Public Safety.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman

Latest News

Sienna Pecore in court. Jan. 12, 2023
Teen accused in fatal Green Bay crash has hearing to move case to juvenile court
Picture of a wildfire burning between Coloma and Wautoma. Monday, July 10, 2023.
Waushara County wildfire nearly contained; estimate lowered to 400 acres
Kiel fire truck at a house fire
Soldering equipment sparks Kiel house fire
Smoke from the Pallet Wildfire in Waushara County
Wildfire burns 400 acres, structures