Waukesha Christmas parade attacker makes plea deal on firearms charge

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The man who killed six people in the Waukesha Christmas parade rampage was back in court to settle another case.

Darrell Brooks appeared in Milwaukee County court via videoconference from the Dodge County prison where he’s serving six life sentences for the parade attack.

He pleaded guilty Monday to carrying a firearm as a convicted felon, which is from 2020 when prosecutors charged him with shooting his nephew.

“It was a stupid mistake, definitely something that I knew better to be doing, and I’m just ready to move forward now,” Brooks said.

Judge David Feiss sentenced Brooks to two years in prison but acknowledged it’s just a formality given his multiple life sentences. “There’s nothing I am going to do that’s going to materially impact your situation,” said Feiss.

Brooks will be in court again next week for another case in which he’s accused of running over the mother of his child.

