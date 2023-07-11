Teen accused in fatal Green Bay crash has hearing to move case to juvenile court

Sienna Pecore was 15 when police say she killed a passenger in a high-speed crash
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teenager charged in a deadly high-speed crash in Green Bay is scheduled to be in Brown County court Tuesday.

Sienna Pecore’s attorneys are trying to convince a judge to move her case to a juvenile court in what’s called a reverse waiver hearing.

Pecore was 15 when the crash happened. She was charged as an adult because of the death and the severity of the charges.

Investigators say Pecore was driving over 100 miles per hour on W. Mason St., a 35 mph zone, last November. She lost control and hit two cars at the Oneida St. intersection, killing one of her passengers, 17-year-old Cruz Beltran.

Both sides will present their case and call witnesses. Judge John Zakowski will weigh the arguments and testimony to decide whether the case stays in adult court.

The hearing could last two days.

