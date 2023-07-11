STORMS END OVERNIGHT... COOLER, SUNNY ON TUESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Activity COULD be in a weakening phase by the time they reach Green Bay or the Fox Cities around midnight or shortly thereafter but time will tell.
By David Ernst
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Strong storms remain possible into early Tuesday morning, but widespread severe weather is not expected overnight. The storms will weaken and become more hit-and-miss in nature as they drop towards the Fox Valley. Winds will become northerly later tonight as the storms end by 1-3 a.m. The northerly breezy continues on Tuesday and it will usher in cooler and more comfortable conditions.

The humidity will drop through the day and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Highs will range from the mid 70s to around 80 degrees... as opposed to the lower 90s we saw Monday. High clouds will begin to increase by the late afternoon and the clouds will thicken overnight. Lows will dip to near 60° Tuesday night.

We’ll have another chances for showers during the day Wednesday, with the heaviest rain and possibly some t’storms across southern Wisconsin. Wednesday is likely the coolest day this week with highs in the lower half of the 70s. We’ll be back into the low/mid 80s for the rest of the week. A daily, isolated storm chance can also be expected... but rain on any one day in particular will still be rather spotty.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NW/E 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: ESE 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Storms (some strong) fade away by the early AM. Clearing skies late. LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as hot. Less wind. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Showers likely. Some thunder SOUTH. HIGH: 73 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning more humid. A chance of a few showers & storms. HIGH: 81 LOW 62

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Less humid. A chance of an evening thunderstorm. HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. A stray storm? HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Sun and clouds with scattered storms possible. HIGH: 80

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

