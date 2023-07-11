Soldering equipment sparks Kiel house fire

Kiel fire truck at a house fire
Kiel fire truck at a house fire(Kiel Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Smoke was coming from the front windows when the Kiel Fire Department was dispatched to a house on E. Chicago St. Monday afternoon.

Firefighters grabbed hose lines and found the room where the fire was burning. They had the fire out in 3 minutes of arriving shortly before 4:30.

Everyone in the house was outside before the fire crews arrived, and no one was hurt, the fire department says.

There’s no estimate of the cost of the damage.

The fire department believes the misuse of soldering equipment started the fire.

Fire crews were on the scene for another 90 minutes cleaning up, making sure there were no hotspots, and ventilating the house.

