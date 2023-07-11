Packers running back AJ Dillion now a children’s book author

Packers running back AJ Dillon launching his first book Tuesday, “Quadzilla Finds His Footing.”
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers running back AJ Dillon launching his first book Tuesday, “Quadzilla Finds His Footing.”

AJ Dillon held a book signing and reading Tuesday morning at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village.

The brand-new father is embarking on a brand-new career, so we visited with him after the event.

AJ Dillon’s youth football camp is coming up on July 23 at Titletown.

See the interview in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's unclear what led up to the crash.
3 people dead after fiery crash on Highway 21
Picture of a wildfire burning between Coloma and Wautoma. Monday, July 10, 2023.
Eight firefighters treated for heat, smoke exposure fighting Waushara County fire
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather...
STRONG STORMS IN THE NORTHWOODS THIS EVENING
Mile of Music returns to downtown Appleton in less than a month, but a popular venue won't be...
Popular venue pulls out of Mile of Music
Fatal Crash generic
Victims of I-39 crash in Waushara County identified

Latest News

Lambeau Field American Family Insurance Gate
Packers filling positions off the field
Green Bay Packers practice (file image)
Packers set dates of first public practices at training camp
FILE - Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) warms up before an NFL football game...
J.J. Watt signs multi-year deal to be a studio analyst for CBS Sports
Thousands of fans came to Lambeau Field to witness Family Night.
Tickets for 2023 Packers Family Night now on sale