Packers running back AJ Dillion now a children’s book author

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers running back AJ Dillon launching his first book Tuesday, “Quadzilla Finds His Footing.”

AJ Dillon held a book signing and reading Tuesday morning at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village.

The brand-new father is embarking on a brand-new career, so we visited with him after the event.

AJ Dillon’s youth football camp is coming up on July 23 at Titletown.

