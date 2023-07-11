NOT AS HOT TODAY... RAIN FOR SOME TOMORROW

Last night’s thunderstorms are long gone... As we first alerted you yesterday, the heaviest rainfall fell across the Northwoods. According to VIPIR MAX, many areas in northern Oconto county and southern Marinette county got 1-2″+ of welcome rain. Meanwhile, folks to the south of Green Bay didn’t get nearly as much in their rain gauges.

Today is going to be a comfortable mid-July day. We’ll see sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. With a lighter north breeze, our highs will be in the mid 70s in the Northwoods and along the lakeshore. The Fox Valley will see highs closer to 80 degrees. Also, with less wind, our wildfire danger will be decreasing too. That’s good news for fire fighters in Waushara County, dealing with that big blaze near Coloma.

Our next weathermaker is a disturbance, which will bring us a chance of thundershowers tomorrow... However, most of the rain is expected to fall SOUTH of Green Bay. Some spots south of Highway 10 might get a quarter to half an inch of rain. Areas farther north may stay dry, until a small rain chance arrives Wednesday night.

We’re also expecting additional pop-up thunderstorms from Thursday through Saturday. Since they’ll randomly flare up late each day, it’s hard to say how much rain will fall from those “hit and miss” storms. Our severe weather outlook is in the LOW category through the end of the week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: E/SE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Lots of sunshine. Not as hot. Less wind. HIGH: 80, mid 70s north and lakeside

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. A late shower? Mild and calm. LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of thundershowers, mainly SOUTH. Cooler. HIGH: 73 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer and more humid. Pop-up afternoon storms possible. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. humid and breezy. Pop-up afternoon storms possible. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and still humid. A pop-up storm possible. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, but not as humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and seasonably warm. HIGH: 81

