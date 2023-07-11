NICE TUESDAY AFTERNOON, UNSETTLED AGAIN ON WEDNESDAY

The rest of today will feature lots of sun, some smoky haze high up in the atmosphere, and pleasant temperatures in the 70s to around 80°. Try to get out there if you can. Nice weather continues into the early evening too for any outdoor activities.

Another weather maker will bring us a chance of showers and thundershowers tomorrow... however, most of the rain is expected to fall mainly SOUTH of Green Bay. Some spots south of Highway 10 COULD get a quarter to half an inch of rain. Areas farther north may not see much at all. There is some bust potential with this feature so things could end up changing just a bit as far as where rain fall and how much. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s appear reasonable for Wednesday, which is below the average of 81°.

Looking ahead: a big area of low pressure is spinning up in central Canada and it’s not really going to be moving much over the next week. Little disturbances will rotate down to our region from the northwest just about every day as the low sits and spins. We are keeping about a 20-30% chance of showers & storms in the forecast through the coming weekend. While the next few days don’t look like washouts, there will likely be rain or storms somewhere around here each day on a scattered basis. Rainfall coverage (and amounts) will vary significantly in this pattern. Temperatures should warm back into the 80s for the end of the week and weekend with a little more humidity.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: E/SE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Hazy sunshine. Not as hot. Less wind. HIGH: 80, mid 70s north and lakeside

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. A few showers? LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of thundershowers, mainly SOUTH. Cooler. HIGH: 73 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer and more humid. Pop-up afternoon storms possible. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. humid and breezy. Pop-up afternoon storms possible. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and still humid. A pop-up storm possible. HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, but not as humid. Chance of a storm or two. HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and seasonably warm. HIGH: 81

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.