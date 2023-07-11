Neighbors come to the aid of firefighters battling Waushara County wildfire

COLOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of fire engines are lined up outside the Coloma Fire Department as firefighters from across the area battle an 800-acre wildfire burning between Coloma and Wautoma.

And people in the area are stepping up to make sure firefighters are supported.

Red Hill Royal Cafe is showing its support for fire crews. Owner Jenna Baumann was at the fire station dropping off coffee and food to fuel the firefighters Tuesday morning.

So far donations include at least 8 cases of water, 20 bags of chips, cookies, and sloppy joes for crews fighting the Pallet Fire.

The fire fight impacts Baumann personally. Her boyfriend is a firefighter in Plainfield and was called to the scene.

She says firefighters didn’t expect this large of an outpouring of support.

“They were thankful. I was in contact with a couple of them yesterday, and when we pulled up they said, we said, ‘Something easy,’ something easy because we had two SUV loads of stuff, and I know we weren’t the only ones dropping stuff off. It was nice. It was nice,” Baumann said.

The DNR says the wildfire is 99% contained but fires were still burning within that perimeter.

