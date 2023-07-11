Grand Chute supervisor accused of getting town contract for his landscaping business

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Grand Chute town supervisor is being charged with a felony after a state investigation.

Ron Wolff is accused of having a private interest as a town supervisor in a public contract as the owner of a landscaping service. The felony charge carries up to 3½ years in prison and a $10,000 fine if found guilty.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News, an engineer working for the town sought quotes for a seeding project at Champion Pond in May 2021. Wolff’s wife, who identified herself as an office manager for Lakeshore Cleaners, submitted a bid for $26,865.09 -- “well in excess of the $15,000 limit” set in state statutes, the complaint reads. Wolff had been on the town board for a month.

The Town of Grand Chute ultimately paid Lakeshore Cleaners $26,328.09 for the work.

The complaint notes that Wolff and another town board member abstained from voting when the quote was approved.

The case was investigated by a special agent in the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Grand Chute public works director said after the board’s vote, concerns surfaced about Wolff’s town board position and the amount for the work. The public works director said he believed the town administrator found a “loophole” in state statutes.

According to the town administrator, Wolff claimed he divested himself from Lakeshore Cleaners before the work at Champion Pond -- Wolff denied telling him this -- but the administrator later learned Wolff was still the owner; when the administrator called Lakeshore Cleaners, Ron Wolff answered the phone.

The administrator said there might have been some question about whether a state statute on soil erosion control projects made Wolff’s bid permissible.

In the complaint, the town administrator said that Wolff told him he intended to bid on all town projects pertaining to his businesses. The administrator said he told Wolff he couldn’t do that.

When Wolff was interviewed for the investigation, “Wolff initially denied having received any contracts for services from the Town of Grand Chute while he was on the board of supervisors. Wolff claimed there had been higher-ups who prevented him from being able to receive service contracts from the town,” the complaint reads.

Wolff claimed he signed the contract before he was elected. He was elected and sworn into office in April 2021; the bid was submitted in May and approved in June.

He later acknowledged getting a contract from the town’s engineering contractor for work at the ponds around Champion Center.

Wolff went on to say the town administrator authorized his involvement because the project was related to erosion control. A state statute could provide an exemption. But the head of land and resource management at the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection told the agent the erosion control mandates passed almost 40 years ago were no longer funded by the DATCP and confirmed no state money was provided for the Champion Pond project.

Action 2 News reported last year when the Division of Criminal Investigations executed search warrants at Ron Wolff’s properties and questioned Grand Chute town board members.

Longtime town administrator Jim March was fired by the town board earlier this year. The town board supervisor told us the effort to remove March was not related to the DOJ investigation.

