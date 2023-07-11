Eight firefighters injured, 20 structures destroyed in Waushara County wildfire

WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials confirm the wildfire in Waushara County, which we first alerted you to Monday afternoon, has burned more than 800 acres and led to eight firefighters injured.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources confirmed Tuesday the fire was caused by debris burning from several days prior. The fire started near Cumberland Road and spread northeast above State Road 21.

DNR officials report three homes and seventeen secondary structures, like sheds or outhouses, were destroyed.

“Fire containment on this fire was difficult due to fire intensity,” said Chris Thielman, Operations Sections Chief, DNR. “There was lots of crown fire in the pine, which means the entire tree was burning from forest floor all the way to the top of the tree. Very hard to stop.”

The DNR says gusty winds and drought conditions also made it difficult to put out.

“We’ll be on scene for several days, our DNR resources will be on scene, we do what we called mop-up, our policy is we’re here until the fire’s out, so it’ll be a few days depending on how it goes and weather conditions,” said Bruce Anderson, the Commander of the DNR Incident Management Team.

Anderson says he believes someone burning debris and failing to extinguish it is what caused the fire. He has a reminder for those who plan on burning.

“So the issue there is it wasn’t put out. I just want to point out that if citizens are going to burn its really important when you’re done burning to ensure the fire’s out, we talk about it being cold to the touch,” said Anderson.

Officials say the fire area remains closed to the public, which is roughly thirteen miles of road.

