CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: IRS mailing says you have an unclaimed refund

IRS logo
IRS logo
By Tammy Elliott
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Internal Revenue Service is warning about a new scam to trick you into believing you have an unclaimed refund.

The IRS says the mailing comes in a cardboard envelope from a delivery service. Inside is a letter with the IRS logo asking for your bank account information, Social Security number and phone number. It also instructs you to email or text photos of your driver’s license.

The typos and poor grammar in the letter should be a red flag. Also, the filing deadline, IRS phone number, and contact information are wrong.

The IRS warns you to never give out personal or financial information. To find out if you have unclaimed money from the U.S. government, go to the source with official government websites with “.gov” in their web address. The government has links to numerous agencies and instructions to claim money or property at USA.gov (CLICK HERE).

