CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Be alert for scams during Amazon Prime Days

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Consumer First Alert to watch for scams during popular online shopping days.

Amazon announced July 11 and 12 are Amazon Prime Days, when shoppers can find special deals on more products. Other retailers are jumping on board with their own sales -- and scammers want a piece of the action.

The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin says scams increase during busy shopping days.

Watch out for phishing scams, misleading advertisements, and lookalike websites

Track your purchases -- where it’s from and any tracking numbers

Watch out for scam texts, emails or phone calls

Some of these scams might say your Amazon account is locked or there’s a problem with your delivery or payment and give you a fake link where you’re asked to enter your password or personal or financial information.

Don’t use those links. Always go directly to Amazon.com or the retailer’s website and log in to your account to see if there’s an issue.

