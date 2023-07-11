CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Be alert for scams during Amazon Prime Days

Shopping on Amazon
Shopping on Amazon(wrdw)
By Tammy Elliott
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Consumer First Alert to watch for scams during popular online shopping days.

Amazon announced July 11 and 12 are Amazon Prime Days, when shoppers can find special deals on more products. Other retailers are jumping on board with their own sales -- and scammers want a piece of the action.

The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin says scams increase during busy shopping days.

  • Watch out for phishing scams, misleading advertisements, and lookalike websites
  • Track your purchases -- where it’s from and any tracking numbers
  • Watch out for scam texts, emails or phone calls

Some of these scams might say your Amazon account is locked or there’s a problem with your delivery or payment and give you a fake link where you’re asked to enter your password or personal or financial information.

Don’t use those links. Always go directly to Amazon.com or the retailer’s website and log in to your account to see if there’s an issue.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's unclear what led up to the crash.
3 people dead after fiery crash on Highway 21
Picture of a wildfire burning between Coloma and Wautoma. Monday, July 10, 2023.
Waushara County wildfire nearly contained; estimate lowered to 400 acres
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather...
STRONG STORMS IN THE NORTHWOODS THIS EVENING
Fatal Crash generic
Victims of I-39 crash in Waushara County identified
22-year-old Harley Corwin had previously been reported missing to Escanaba Public Safety.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman

Latest News

IRS logo
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: IRS mailing says you have an unclaimed refund
Sienna Pecore in court. Jan. 12, 2023
Teen accused in fatal Green Bay crash has hearing to move case to juvenile court
Darrell Brooks speaks before his sentencing for the Waukesha Christmas parade deaths (file image)
Waukesha Christmas parade attacker makes plea deal on firearms charge
Picture of a wildfire burning between Coloma and Wautoma. Monday, July 10, 2023.
Waushara County wildfire nearly contained; estimate lowered to 400 acres