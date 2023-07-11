Brown County Mental Health Task Force reorganizes

The Brown County task force hadn't met since April 2022
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County Mental Health Task Force is back up and running.

The group reconvened Monday night after it hadn’t met since April of last year. Several people were elected to positions.

Group members talked about what they hope to accomplish. They also discussed the importance of mental health in children and adolescents.

“[Kids] talk about feeling like none of them are related, like they don’t have... relation-building skills. They meme to each other but they don’t know each other,” Eric Drzewiecki said.

The task force also talked about how to encourage people to take advantage of the resources available in the community.

The group will meet again on August 14.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's unclear what led up to the crash.
3 people dead after fiery crash on Highway 21
Picture of a wildfire burning between Coloma and Wautoma. Monday, July 10, 2023.
Waushara County fire caused by debris burning
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather...
STRONG STORMS IN THE NORTHWOODS THIS EVENING
Fatal Crash generic
Victims of I-39 crash in Waushara County identified
Mile of Music returns to downtown Appleton in less than a month, but a popular venue won't be...
Popular venue pulls out of Mile of Music

Latest News

Fruits and vegetables at the market
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Food’s Dirty Dozen
Leqembi Alzheimer Drug
FDA approves Alzheimer’s drug found to slow progression of the incurable disease
Blood donation
Celebrate America’s birthday by saving a life
The virus that causes COVID-19 is shown in this illustration from the Centers for Disease...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Long COVID