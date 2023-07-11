Brown County Mental Health Task Force reorganizes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County Mental Health Task Force is back up and running.

The group reconvened Monday night after it hadn’t met since April of last year. Several people were elected to positions.

Group members talked about what they hope to accomplish. They also discussed the importance of mental health in children and adolescents.

“[Kids] talk about feeling like none of them are related, like they don’t have... relation-building skills. They meme to each other but they don’t know each other,” Eric Drzewiecki said.

The task force also talked about how to encourage people to take advantage of the resources available in the community.

The group will meet again on August 14.

