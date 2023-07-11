3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: All about the brain

In this segment, Brad has a few new details on the human brain.
By WBAY news staff
Jul. 11, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In this segment, Brad has a few new details on the human brain.

Researchers have found that astronauts in space longer than two weeks have major changes to their brains. The ventricles (cavities filled with fluid) expand, and the brain is pushed higher into the cranium.  It takes 3 years for the brain to return to normal!

Additionally, Brad talks about how resistance training may help slow Alzheimer’s.

