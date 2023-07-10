Wildfire burning between Coloma and Wautoma, portion of Hwy 21 shut down

A wildfire is burning between Coloma and Wautoma, the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday afternoon. Video from viewer.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A wildfire is burning between Coloma and Wautoma, the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday afternoon.

Waushara County Emergency Management Director Al Luchini is calling it a “large wildland fire”. It broke out around 1 p.m. Monday and “many acres” are burning.

The DNR is in charge of the fire scene and several fire departments are assisting the DNR. They’re asking the public to avoid the area between Cumberland Rd. and HWY 21. A portion of HWY 21 has been shut down.

This story is developing and Action 2 News is sending a news crew to the scene. This story will be updated.

