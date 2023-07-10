STRONG STORMS IN THE NORTHWOODS THIS EVENING

It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! We’re expecting a round of strong to severe thunderstorms across northern Wisconsin late today. Some of these storms may contain locally heavy rain, large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado is also possible... Our severe weather outlook is MODERATE in the Northwoods, but elsewhere, it’s more of a LOW risk. That’s because we’re anticipating that these storms will weaken later tonight as they drift southeast, towards the Fox Valley and the lakeshore. Regardless, we’ll track the storms closely through the overnight hours.

As you can imagine, the storms will give us a variety of rainfall totals across the area. The heaviest rainfall (perhaps exceeding 1″ locally) is most likely with the heavier storms across the Northwoods. Tonight’s rainfall across eastern Wisconsin will be lighter and more “hit and miss”. Unfortunately, there will be several folks who avoid getting a good soaking, which is sorely needed.

Otherwise, with a breezy southwest wind and mostly sunny skies, your Monday is going to be a hot day. High temperatures away from Lake Michigan will soar into the lower 90s. Despite the heat, it’s only going to be slightly humid... Once a cold front passes through the area late tonight, our wind will turn to the north and we’ll cool down. Many of our high temperatures through the midweek will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

We’ll also see occasional showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday through Saturday. Right now, it’s hard to say how much rainfall will be possible from these additional storm chances. Our risk of severe weather during this stretch is LOW.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS POSSIBLE

TODAY: SW 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TUESDAY: N/NE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Hot and breezy. Mostly sunny. Late storms NORTH. HIGH: 93

TONIGHT: Strong storms, mainly NORTH. Clearing skies late. LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as hot. Less wind. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Showers likely. Some thunder SOUTH. HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning more humid. A chance of an evening thunderstorm. HIGH: 79 LOW 60

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Less humid. A chance of an evening thunderstorm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Probably dry... HIGH: 82

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.