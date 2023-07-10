SOME STRONG TO SEVERE STORM POSSIBLE THIS EVENING

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
The storm may bring wind and hail tonight, but the storm's energy will weaken as it approaches the Fox Cities and the Lakeshore
By Keith Gibson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY remains in effect for late this afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms are possible by 5 or 6 p.m. across the Northwoods. These storms will slowly move south towards the Fox Valley and Lakeshore during the evening and overnight hours. Activity COULD be in a weakening phase by the time they reach Green Bay or the Fox Cities around midnight or shortly thereafter but time will tell. We are going to monitor radar trends closely as the event unfolds this evening.

The main severe weather threats today are large hail and damaging wind gusts. The tornado risk remains low. While some of us may get a pretty good soaking with the storms (over 1″), many spots probably will miss out on quality moisture. Our “feast or famine” rainfall pattern continues. Any storm may produce frequent lightning and booming thunder.

Highs this afternoon will be in the 80s to low 90s. Dew points are creeping into the low 60s so it’s a bit humid... but not oppressive. Winds from the southwest will continue to gust over 25 mph at times. Winds will become northerly later tonight and on Tuesday. They will usher in cooler and more comfortable conditions with temperatures in the 70s to low 80s tomorrow.

Occasional showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday through Saturday. Right now, it’s hard to say how much rainfall will be possible from these additional storm chances.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR LAKE MICHIGAN

TODAY: SW 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TUESDAY: N/NE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

THIS AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, hot, & breezy. Late storms NORTH. HIGH: 93

TONIGHT: Strong evening storms, mainly NORTH. Clearing skies late. LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as hot. Less wind. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Showers likely. Some thunder SOUTH. HIGH: 72 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning more humid. A chance of a few showers & storms. HIGH: 80 LOW 60

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Less humid. A chance of an evening thunderstorm. HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. A stray storm? HIGH: 82

