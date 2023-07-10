Section of College Avenue goes on ‘road diet’ to transform into three lanes

By Emily Roberts
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A busy Appleton street is getting a makeover starting Monday, all in an effort to keep you and your loved ones safe.

What’s being called a “lane reconfiguration project” is going to impact the way we live, work, and explore College Avenue. The Department of Transportation calls projects like this a “road diet,” that means the existing street transforms from four to three lanes.

The Federal Highway Administration reports road reconfiguration like this cut down crashes 19 to 47 percent.

You can still shop, eat, explore and park your car along College Avenue during construction, but keep in mind traffic is being redirected to one lane each way.

Appleton’s Director of Public Works, Danielle Block, has a vision for what College Avenue is going to look like after the project.

“More visitors, more people stopping, more people using the College Ave corridor for longer periods of time and also creating that livable environment for people that actually call College Ave home,” said Director Block.

The project is moving quickly. The group Smart Streets Appleton expects construction to wrap up by mid-July.

