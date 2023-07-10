Phone scam targeting doctors, sheriff’s department warns

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to warn about a scam targeting doctors.

Someone is calling doctors claiming to be Lieutenant Gruss -- an actual person at the sheriff’s office -- who says they failed to show up for a court appearance and now must pay money to avoid a warrant.

The sheriff’s office heard from four pediatricians in just a few hours Monday. They said the scammers sounded very convincing.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says its Lt. Gruss is not the source of the calls, deputies do not demand money over the phone, and “This is 100% a scam.”

“If someone calls and insists you owe money NOW, and that you must go to buy cash cards or start driving to a kiosk to get cards to pay, don’t do it!” the sheriff’s office warns.

