Packers filling positions off the field

The next Packers job fair at Lambeau Field is Tuesday, July 11
Lambeau Field American Family Insurance Gate
Lambeau Field American Family Insurance Gate
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A lot of businesses have the Help Wanted sign out, and the Green Bay Packers are not immune. While the positions on the field will shake out over the next several weeks, the Packers are looking to fill positions in and around the stadium.

A walk-in job fair is planned for Tuesday, July 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Lambeau Field. The organization has a number of seasonal jobs available, including game day security and guest services and part-time jobs in the Packers Pro Shop.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old to work in security or guest services.

Applicants for the game day jobs must be available for every Packers home game and any potential playoff games and other events at Lambeau Field.

The Packers are looking for people with strong verbal communication and conversation skills, an ability to stay focused on job responsibilities and solve problems, and can stand for an entire shift.

The job fair is in the U.S. Cellular Loft. You should park in Lot 3 on the east side of the stadium (along Oneida Street, but there’s an entrance on Lombardi Ave.) Enter through the American Family Insurance Gate and take the elevator or escalator to the main level. Guest services staff will direct you to the U.S. Cellular Loft on the third floor.

You can also apply online on the Packers website.

More job fairs are planned on July 18, July 25, August 1, and August 29. Those job fairs are at Johnsonville Tailgate Village, and the hours are the same, 4 to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flight for Life (file photo)
Child from Fond du Lac falls into bonfire, taken to UW Madison via Flight For Life
Fatal Crash generic
One person is dead and two are injured in crash in Waushara County
Invasive worms in Sturgeon Bay
Invasive worm species possibly found in Door County
Nathan Holan
High speed pursuit and manhunt in Fond du Lac
The Marathon County Sheriff's Department responded to the incident.
One person is dead after Highway 52 motorcycle crash

Latest News

Green Bay Packers practice (file image)
Packers set dates of first public practices at training camp
FILE - Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) warms up before an NFL football game...
J.J. Watt signs multi-year deal to be a studio analyst for CBS Sports
Thousands of fans came to Lambeau Field to witness Family Night.
Tickets for 2023 Packers Family Night now on sale
Packers Foundation grants $1.5 million to non-profit organizations in Brown, Milwaukee and Dane...
Packers Foundation gives $500,000 to non-profits