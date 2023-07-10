One-year-old recovering from burns after falling into bonfire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - New details are coming out about a child who fell into a bonfire in Fond du Lac. Investigators now say that child is a one-year-old boy who is recovering at a hospital in Madison.

Fond du lac police say the incident happened in the backyard of a home firefighters arrived to the scene around ten pm on Saturday.

The one-year-old boy was first taken to Saint Agnes Hospital before being transported to a UW-Madison hospital in a flight-for-life helicopter.

“He did sustain some pretty severe burns on his arms and upper body,” said Fond du Lac Police Lt. Matthew Bobo.

Police say the boy is now making improvements at the hospital.

“We’ve been in contact with his family and continue to work with the hospital on how he’s been doing,” said Lt. Bobo.

Both the Fond du Lac Police and Fire and Rescue team say they unfortunately see an uptick in fire-related incidents during this time of the year.

“We want to make sure we’re using the correct material when we’re using these fires.. making sure we’re sticking with commercial firewood. Making sure we’re avoiding small leaves and twigs and construction materials,” said Fond du Lac Fire Rescue Division Chief Jason Roberts.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue wants to remind people to act quickly if an accident does occur.

“You want to stop the burning process as quickly as possible and also activate the 9-1-1 system,” said the Division Chief.

Police say the incident appears to be an unfortunate accident and they don’t suspect any foul play.

