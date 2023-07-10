Motorcyclist hit by pickup truck in Door County dies from injuries

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BAILEYS HARBOR, Wis. (WBAY) - A 23-year-old Sturgeon Bay man died after his motorcycle was struck by a pickup truck in Baileys Harbor Sunday evening.

According to the Door County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck going north on Highway 57 turned to go west on County Highway E and hit the southbound motorcyclist.

Bradley Jordan suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead later at the hospital. The two people in the pickup truck, including the 83-year-old Baileys Harbor man driving it, weren’t hurt in the crash.

The crash happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. Highway 57 was closed for almost four hours while the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Traffic Reconstruction Unit investigated the crash.

