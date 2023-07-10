Kids from Wisconsin collects food during concert tour

Collections will help people in need
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kids from Wisconsin musical group is helping people in need as it performs around the state.

Kids from Wisconsin is a music revue that features young adults between 15 and 20. This year’s tour theme is “Forward Together from Stage to Table.”

The group asks everyone coming to a show to bring some non-perishable food items.

The Kids from Wisconsin perform at the Endreis Performing Arts Center at Brillion High School on Tuesday, July 11, at 7 p.m. It also plans shows in Manitowoc, Plymouth, Brussels, and Fond du Lac.

The tour runs through August 18. See the full tour schedule HERE.

Since the group was founded in the late 1960s, it’s performed for more than 10 million people at fairs, festivals, national trade shows and conventions.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flight for Life (file photo)
Child from Fond du Lac falls into bonfire, taken to UW Madison via Flight For Life
Fatal Crash generic
Victims of I-39 crash in Waushara County identified
Invasive worms in Sturgeon Bay
Invasive worm species possibly found in Door County
Nathan Holan
High speed pursuit and manhunt in Fond du Lac
The Marathon County Sheriff's Department responded to the incident.
One person is dead after Highway 52 motorcycle crash

Latest News

Wisconsinite, Hans Obma, made an original short film and starred in it.
TV actor’s Wisconsin roots inspired award-winning short film
Too Much Tension
Green Bay students’ garage band gets a gig at Summerfest
Green Bay city pools open for the season Saturday, June 10
Weekend planner includes Bellin Run, concerts, picnic, swimming pools
Drive-in movie screen
States with the most drive-in movie theaters