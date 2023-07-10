Kids from Wisconsin collects food during concert tour

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kids from Wisconsin musical group is helping people in need as it performs around the state.

Kids from Wisconsin is a music revue that features young adults between 15 and 20. This year’s tour theme is “Forward Together from Stage to Table.”

The group asks everyone coming to a show to bring some non-perishable food items.

The Kids from Wisconsin perform at the Endreis Performing Arts Center at Brillion High School on Tuesday, July 11, at 7 p.m. It also plans shows in Manitowoc, Plymouth, Brussels, and Fond du Lac.

The tour runs through August 18. See the full tour schedule HERE.

Since the group was founded in the late 1960s, it’s performed for more than 10 million people at fairs, festivals, national trade shows and conventions.

