Kaukauna fire blamed on faulty wiring

Firefighters say the faulty wiring was in the garage's breaker panel
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kaukauna family is safe thanks to smoke alarms and a neighbor who was able to wake them up before fire spread from their garage to their home. A woman who lived nearby said she heard popping and booming noises and called 911 when she saw the fire.

Firefighters responded to the 500-block of W. 6th St. around 10:30 Friday night and found the garage in flames. Fire crews were able to contain the fire before it reached the home but the garage was destroyed.

The living area of the home sustained some smoke damage, and a car in the driveway also had some damage. In total, the fire department estimated around $100,000 in damages.

Officials say the cause of the fire was faulty wiring in the garage’s breaker panel.

