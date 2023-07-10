Green Bay bridge closing for maintenance

The Ray Nitschke Memorial (Main St.) Bridge is closing Monday for maintenance
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of Green Bay’s downtown bridges is closing for maintenance Monday.

The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge on Main Street is scheduled to close from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drivers who need to get across the Fox River are encouraged to use the bridges on Walnut or Mason streets nearby.

People will still have access to nearby businesses and apartments during the bridgework.

