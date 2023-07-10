Green Bay bridge closing for maintenance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of Green Bay’s downtown bridges is closing for maintenance Monday.

The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge on Main Street is scheduled to close from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drivers who need to get across the Fox River are encouraged to use the bridges on Walnut or Mason streets nearby.

People will still have access to nearby businesses and apartments during the bridgework.

