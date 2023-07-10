Grand Chute supervisor Ron Wolff charged with a felony

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Court records indicate a Grand Chute supervisor was charged with a felony Monday.

The count filed against Ron Wolff is described online as “private interest - contract private capacity”. The court records indicate the offense date as May 4, 2021.

As Action 2 News first told you back in that same year, a complaint was filed against Wolff by a fellow supervisor and former sheriff, which accused Wolff of living in Nichols instead of Grand Chute.

At the time, we confirmed that Wolff changed his address to Grand Chute just before the 2020 election, but the complaint claimed he still used a Nichols address to register a business in May of 2021.

As we later told you, the case eventually involved state authorities executing search warrants in Outagamie County.

Action 2 News plans to update our report after we receive a copy of the criminal complaint filed against Wolff.

