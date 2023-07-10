Grand Chute supervisor Ron Wolff charged with a felony

Court records indicate a Grand Chute supervisor was charged with a felony Monday.
By Jason Zimmerman and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Court records indicate a Grand Chute supervisor was charged with a felony Monday.

The count filed against Ron Wolff is described online as “private interest - contract private capacity”. The court records indicate the offense date as May 4, 2021.

As Action 2 News first told you back in that same year, a complaint was filed against Wolff by a fellow supervisor and former sheriff, which accused Wolff of living in Nichols instead of Grand Chute.

At the time, we confirmed that Wolff changed his address to Grand Chute just before the 2020 election, but the complaint claimed he still used a Nichols address to register a business in May of 2021.

As we later told you, the case eventually involved state authorities executing search warrants in Outagamie County.

Action 2 News plans to update our report after we receive a copy of the criminal complaint filed against Wolff.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flight for Life (file photo)
Child from Fond du Lac falls into bonfire, taken to UW Madison via Flight For Life
Fatal Crash generic
Victims of I-39 crash in Waushara County identified
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
3 people dead after fiery crash on Highway 21
Invasive worms in Sturgeon Bay
Invasive worm species possibly found in Door County
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather...
STRONG STORMS IN THE NORTHWOODS THIS EVENING

Latest News

Picture of a wildfire burning between Coloma and Wautoma. Monday, July 10, 2023.
More than 800 acres burned by wildfire in Waushara County
Court records indicate a Grand Chute supervisor was charged with a felony Monday.
Grand Chute supervisor Ron Wolff charged with a felony
While nothing regarding precipitation this summer is normal, the drought conditions on land are...
After wild decade, Lake Michigan water levels near normal
After wild decade, Lake Michigan water levels near normal