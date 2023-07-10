Funds for new southern Brown County bridge included in state budget

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County is ready to proceed with building a new bridge over the Fox River.

Among the provisions in the newly signed state budget that the governor was in town touting last week was $50 million for the South Bridge that will connect I-41 and I-43 in southern Brown County.

This project, which has been discussed and planned for decades, is going to be a reality.

We are joined by Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.