Funds for new southern Brown County bridge included in state budget

Brown County is ready to proceed with building a new bridge over the Fox River.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County is ready to proceed with building a new bridge over the Fox River.

Among the provisions in the newly signed state budget that the governor was in town touting last week was $50 million for the South Bridge that will connect I-41 and I-43 in southern Brown County.

This project, which has been discussed and planned for decades, is going to be a reality.

We are joined by Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flight for Life (file photo)
Child from Fond du Lac falls into bonfire, taken to UW Madison via Flight For Life
Fatal Crash generic
Victims of I-39 crash in Waushara County identified
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
3 people dead after fiery crash on Highway 21
Invasive worms in Sturgeon Bay
Invasive worm species possibly found in Door County
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather...
STRONG STORMS IN THE NORTHWOODS THIS EVENING

Latest News

Picture of a wildfire burning between Coloma and Wautoma. Monday, July 10, 2023.
More than 800 acres burned by wildfire in Waushara County
Generic gavel picture
Grand Chute supervisor Ron Wolff charged with a felony
Court records indicate a Grand Chute supervisor was charged with a felony Monday.
Grand Chute supervisor Ron Wolff charged with a felony
While nothing regarding precipitation this summer is normal, the drought conditions on land are...
After wild decade, Lake Michigan water levels near normal
After wild decade, Lake Michigan water levels near normal