Dumpster fire spreads to Fond du Lac building

Firefighters say the building was vacant
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - No one was hurt when a fire in a dumpster spread to a building in Fond du Lac.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to a vacant building on the 200-block of Main St. at about 3:30 Friday afternoon.

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control, but the fire caused major damage to the rear corner of the building.

Officials haven’t determined the cause of the fire.

