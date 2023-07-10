College Avenue reconfiguration starts Monday

It will reduce a downtown stretch from 4 lanes to 2, adding left turn lanes in the center and bicycle lanes
By Emily Roberts
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Road crews are starting work Monday on a big project on College Avenue in downtown Appleton. They’re going to reconfigure traffic lanes between Drew Street to the east and Memorial/Richmond to the west.

The biggest difference you’ll notice is a drop in the number of lanes. The reconfiguration will reduce College Avenue from four to two travel lanes and a lane in the center designated for left turns.

You can still stop, eat, explore and park your car along College Avenue during construction, but traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction.

Appleton Director of Public Works Danielle Block says the project improves safely while encouraging people to explore College Avenue.

People won’t have to cross as many lanes of traffic, and after decades of banning bicycles and skateboards from College Avenue sidewalks, bicyclists are getting their own dedicated lanes on each side of the street.

“We’re really trying to open up the College Avenue corridor to visitors, employees, and promote this corridor as a place where people can like and enjoy along downtown,” Block said. “More visitors, more people stopping, more people using the College Avenue corridor for longer periods of time and also creating that livable environment for people that actually call College Avenue home.”

Drivers won’t have to wait long to test the new roadway. The work is expected to take about a week.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flight for Life (file photo)
Child from Fond du Lac falls into bonfire, taken to UW Madison via Flight For Life
Fatal Crash generic
One person is dead and two are injured in crash in Waushara County
Invasive worms in Sturgeon Bay
Invasive worm species possibly found in Door County
Nathan Holan
High speed pursuit and manhunt in Fond du Lac
The Marathon County Sheriff's Department responded to the incident.
One person is dead after Highway 52 motorcycle crash

Latest News

Road sign warns drivers of work on College Avenue
Work begins to realign traffic on College Avenue
Green Bay Ray Nitschke Main Street Bridge
Green Bay bridge closing for maintenance
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Green Bay bridge closure
Kaukauna garage fire
Kaukauna fire blamed on faulty wiring