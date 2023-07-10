College Avenue reconfiguration starts Monday

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Road crews are starting work Monday on a big project on College Avenue in downtown Appleton. They’re going to reconfigure traffic lanes between Drew Street to the east and Memorial/Richmond to the west.

The biggest difference you’ll notice is a drop in the number of lanes. The reconfiguration will reduce College Avenue from four to two travel lanes and a lane in the center designated for left turns.

You can still stop, eat, explore and park your car along College Avenue during construction, but traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction.

Appleton Director of Public Works Danielle Block says the project improves safely while encouraging people to explore College Avenue.

People won’t have to cross as many lanes of traffic, and after decades of banning bicycles and skateboards from College Avenue sidewalks, bicyclists are getting their own dedicated lanes on each side of the street.

“We’re really trying to open up the College Avenue corridor to visitors, employees, and promote this corridor as a place where people can like and enjoy along downtown,” Block said. “More visitors, more people stopping, more people using the College Avenue corridor for longer periods of time and also creating that livable environment for people that actually call College Avenue home.”

Drivers won’t have to wait long to test the new roadway. The work is expected to take about a week.

