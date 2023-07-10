City of Green Bay announces temporary closure of Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The bridge will be closed on Monday, July 10, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Also, Dousman Street will be closed west of the Fox River at Broadway and Main Street will be closed east of the Fox River at Washington Street.

The Green Bay Public Works Department recommends the following detour: Broadway, Walnut Street, and Monroe Avenue. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained.

Motorists should anticipate backups and are encouraged to find alternate routes.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.