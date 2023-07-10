City of Green Bay announces temporary closure of Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge

Multi-color LEDs illuminate the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge on Main Street (WBAY file photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The bridge will be closed on Monday, July 10, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Also, Dousman Street will be closed west of the Fox River at Broadway and Main Street will be closed east of the Fox River at Washington Street.

The Green Bay Public Works Department recommends the following detour: Broadway, Walnut Street, and Monroe Avenue. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained.

Motorists should anticipate backups and are encouraged to find alternate routes.

