Brewers draft a college hitter in first round for fourth straight year

By Adriana Torres
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SEATTLE. (WBAY) - The MLB Draft began Sunday night where the Brewers selected third baseman Brock Wilken from Wake Forest at No. 18 overall.

For the fourth straight year, Milwaukee has selected a college hitter in the first round.

Wilken is a big guy at 6 foot 4, 225 pounds. He hit 31 home runs this season, helping Wake Forest reach the College World Series.

At No. 33, Milwaukee took right handed pitcher Josh Knoth from Pachogue-Medford High School in New York. He’s not even 18 years old yet, but he is an Ole Miss commit.

In the second round at No. 54 overall, the Brewers take another third baseman, Mike Boeve from Nebraska Omaha.

