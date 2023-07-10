Bay Port grad Cordell Tinch qualifies for track world championship

EUGENE, Ore. (WBAY) - One year ago Bay Port grad Cordell Tinch was selling cell phones and installing cable, but now he’s competing at the highest level in track.

Tinch competed in the 100 meter hurdles at the USA Track and Field Championship this weekend, running the fastest time in the qualifiers. But when it came to the final, Tinch was .03 seconds short, finishing in second place at 13.08 behind Daniel Roberts. A photo finish.

The Green Bay native’s performance was still good enough to qualify him for the world championship in Budapest this August.

“I can’t put it into words,” he told the TV broadcast. “I’ve dreamed about it forever. I get to wear Team USA.”

All of this comes after the 22-year-old was out of the sport for three years doing a variety of different jobs. He never gave up, and now he’s back at it with the best in the world.

