3 people dead after fiery crash on Highway 21

One person survived thanks to a witness who pulled them out of the vehicle
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN, Wis. (WBAY) - Two SUVs collided and caught fire, killing 3 people in Waushara County. One person survived thanks to a witness.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed details of the crash that happened on Highway 21 on Friday afternoon just before 2 o’clock.

The 911 caller said it was a head-on crash west of 30th court in the town of Warren. Deputies found both vehicles engulfed.

The sheriff’s department says a witness pulled one victim out of the eastbound SUV, saving that person’s life. One other person in that SUV and two people in the westbound SUV could not be saved.

Their names are not being released until their relatives have been notified. No information was provided about their hometowns or ages.

Investigators believe the westbound SUV crossed the center line.

The sheriff’s office received assistance at the scene from Redgranite police and fire departments, Poy Sippi Fire Department, Wautoma DNR ranger, Waushara County EMS, and the Waushara County Medical Examiner’s Office.

