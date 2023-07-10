3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Food’s Dirty Dozen

Every year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture tests tens of thousands of samples of fruits and vegetables for pesticides.
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Every year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture tests tens of thousands of samples of fruits and vegetables for pesticides. The USDA finds out what types of pesticides might be on the foods we eat and how much.

Luckily for us, the independent, non-profit Environmental Working Group (EWG) put the USDA’s 242 pages of data into an easy-to-read series of charts showing the produce with the greatest amounts of pesticide residue.

Spoiler alert: We hope you didn’t plan on blueberry pie for dessert tonight.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz brings you the EWG’s “Dirty Dozen” and “The Clean 15.″ He also has advice to reduce your pesticide exposure.

Brown County is ready to proceed with building a new bridge over the Fox River.
Funds for new southern Brown County bridge included in state budget
