“Stuff the Bus” is donating back-to-school items

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Service League of Green Bay and Green Bay First are helping kids get ready for school: They want to “Stuff the Bus” with new backpacks, socks, underwear, and athletic shoes for the new school year.

The hope is to fill at least one bus with school supplies - but they could fill more, depending on the response. In 2022, 14 percent of the backpacks provided by the organization were donated, with the rest purchased through the support of sponsors.

Event organizers said school supplies are pricey and events like these help the community.

“It is so much greater than you realize. I mean - parents with small kids, I’ve got grandkids and I know my son and daughter-in-law struggle. It is a very expensive time of the year to provide clothing, backpacks, school supplies, and new shoes. So we are trying to help to provide for the neediest families to provide for those kids,” said Joyce Byron, Co-Chair, of the 2023 Back to School Store.

As prices increase, so does demand for much-needed school items for children.

“Our goal in that collaborating together is that all kids would go back to school with those much-needed items that they need. Uh, that their families may not be able to afford,” added Lynn Lopez, Outreach Director at Green Bay First.

If you want to help out, here are the drop-off locations and times:

July 11-13 from 4-6 p.m.

July 18-20 from 4-6 p.m.

Donors gang bring items to “Stuff the Bus” at Green Bay First.

Information is also available at community services agencies such as Boys and Girls Clubs, the Salvation Army, and Newcap as well as at local school districts.

Further information can be found here: https://serviceleaguegb.org/back-to-school-store/

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.