One person is dead and two are injured in crash in Waushara County

HANCOCK, Wis. (WBAY) - At 11:43 a.m. on Sunday, July 09, 2023, a crash occurred on I-39 SB at milepost 132, the median area in Waushara County near Hancock.

Wisconsin State Patrol North Central Region Wausau Post released the following crash details in a statement sent to the media: One vehicle rolled over on I-39 at milepost 132.

There were three occupants, two with non-life-threatening injuries and one ejected. EMS was first on the scene and began CPR on the ejected person - however, that person, a 29-year-old male from Deatsville, AL, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two occupants were transported to UW Hospital in Madison. They are a 31-year-old male from Bellflower, CA, and a 21-year-old male from Kingwood, TX.

Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting the investigation and reconstructing the crash.

No further information is available at this time. The names of the deceased and the injured persons were not released pending notification of family.

