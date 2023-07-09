HOT & BREEZY MONDAY WITH STRONG TO SEVERE LATE DAY STORMS

Strong to severe storms have been rare in our region so far this summer... but there is a decent chance of active weather late Monday into Monday night with an incoming cold front.

Most of Monday is shaping up to be partly cloudy, breezy, & hot with highs in the 80s to low 90s. Some wind gusts from the SW may be around 25 mph during the day. Humidity will slowly build heading into the late afternoon and evening... that’s when storms will become more likely. Storms will fire first in the Northwoods sometime after 4 p.m. and gradually develop and move south towards the Fox Valley and Lakeshore during the evening and overnight hours. The main threats look to be large hail and damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat remains low. Storms are expected to slowly weaken and lose energy as they move southeast during the evening and overnight hours. Any storm may produce frequent lightning and heavy rain. Once again, rainfall will be spotty. Some of you may get 1/2″ to over 1″ while others miss out.

Looking ahead... a stubborn area of low pressure in central Canada will keep an active NW flow going across our region for the rest of the week. Several disturbances are possible from Wednesday through next weekend and each one could produce a few showers or storms. The timing of them remains uncertain. Look for cooler 70s midweek with a return to the 80s by next weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: SW 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TUESDAY: N 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Fair skies & mild. Stray shower near U.P. border? LOW: 64

MONDAY: Breezy & hot with increasing humidity late. Late PM & evening storms, some strong to severe. HIGH: 92 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Turning partly cloudy. Cooler & less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. Cooler. HIGH: 74 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds. Chance of a shower or storm. HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. Chance of a shower or storm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. Chance of a shower or storm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. Chance of a shower or storm. HIGH: 81

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.