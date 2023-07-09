BRIEF DRY PERIOD & RAPID WARMING, MORE STORMS MONDAY NIGHT

Our next weathermaker will be coming in the form of another cold front, but a stronger front. The cold front will be moving in the same pattern as the previous one from Canada to the southeast toward Minnesota and Wisconsin. With high pressure bringing more moisture from the southwest, this will create hot and humid conditions for Monday, but also create a solid environment for these storms to form. High pressure will keep Sunday and most of Monday sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s Sunday and lower 90s on Monday with heat indexes in the mid to lower 90s.

The incoming storms for Monday night could become strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a MARGINAL risk for severe weather for ALL of northeast Wisconsin Monday night. The main threats are heavy downpours, penny to quarter size hail, and damaging winds exceeding 60+ mph. NO tornadoes are expected with these storms. The storms look to form between 6 PM Monday night through 6 AM Tuesday morning, but more “popcorn” showers could come on Wednesday through Friday. Highs will also cool back down to normal after Monday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW -> SW 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

TONIGHT: SW 10-20 KTS, WAVE: 1-3′

MONDAY: SW 10-25 KTS, WAVE: 1-3′

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice, getting warmer. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very mild. LOW: 65

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot & humid. Late t-storms with some possibly being strong. HIGH: 91 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Early showers, then mostly sunny and cooler. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, isolated showers. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, isolated showers. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, maybe some rain. HIGH: 84

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.